Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 175,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

