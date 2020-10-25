Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,874,000 after buying an additional 621,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Caterpillar by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,664,000 after buying an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $168.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

