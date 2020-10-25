Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,799 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $515,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 27.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 80.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the period.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $957,371.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $810,158.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,577.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,096 shares of company stock worth $4,704,490.

NG stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

