Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 277 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.15.

Shares of PYPL opened at $203.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $215.83.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

