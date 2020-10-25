Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 17,913 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average of $134.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

