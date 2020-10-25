Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.13.

KMB opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

