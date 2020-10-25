Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 4,696 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after acquiring an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Pfizer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 143,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

