Graco Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. Graco has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Graco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Graco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Graco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $3,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $1,894,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,582 shares of company stock worth $29,770,629 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

