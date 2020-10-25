Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.34%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,129.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $54,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 738,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,423 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 71.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 584,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.