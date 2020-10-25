Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,641.00 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,514.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,452.63. The company has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.