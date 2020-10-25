Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €14.60 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.30 ($14.47).

ETR:PSM opened at €11.33 ($13.33) on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.06.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

