Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) a $303.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 target price on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FB. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.50.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $284.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.