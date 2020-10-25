Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Golden Star Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

GSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

GSS opened at $4.33 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the period.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.