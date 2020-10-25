Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $37.13 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

