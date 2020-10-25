Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GGB. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Gerdau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

GGB stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. 3.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

