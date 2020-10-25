GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,010 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 4.99% of GeoPark worth $21,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GeoPark by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 37.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in GeoPark by 22.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

