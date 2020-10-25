Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.44 on Thursday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Gentex’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $17,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Gentex by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 620,310 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 385,011 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 343,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 310,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

