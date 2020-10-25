Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.52 Per Share

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gecina in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gecina’s FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

GECFF stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $192.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.49.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 20 billion euros at end-2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets in particular.

