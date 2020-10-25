GameStop (NYSE:GME) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock surged following the company’s strategic partnership with Microsoft. The deal will not only allow GameStop to rev up its retail technology infrastructure but will also facilitate in boosting its physical and digital video game offerings. The company is on track to augment technology and data analytics capabilities, and boost presence in the gaming industry. Notably, the company’s e-commerce operations have been growing. However, the top-line continued to struggle, falling 26.7% during second-quarter fiscal 2020. Limited availability of hardware and accessories along with temporary store closures adversely impacted the top-line performance. Management anticipates the company’s top-line performance to remain soft in the third quarter.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

GME stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,199,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,755,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,052 shares in the last quarter.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

