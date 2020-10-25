FY2020 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Lifted by Analyst

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $31,000. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

