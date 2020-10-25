FY2020 EPS Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35.

In other news, Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $27,327.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 601,286 shares of company stock valued at $48,106,211. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 157.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after buying an additional 124,577 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

