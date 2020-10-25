FY2020 EPS Estimates for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Travelers Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $8.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.57.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $125.97 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after purchasing an additional 681,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 98.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,620,000 after purchasing an additional 294,568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 259,374 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 192.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

