FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Cut by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Boeing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn ($11.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($10.43). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

NYSE:BA opened at $167.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.82. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

