FY2020 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Reduced by Analyst

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.