FY2020 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

