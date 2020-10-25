FY2020 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Boosted by National Bank Financial

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

SSR Mining stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SSR Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in SSR Mining by 48.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

