FY2020 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Cut by Analyst

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

SEI Investments stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 24.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 33.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

