FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sanofi SA Reduced by SVB Leerink (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.74. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNY. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NYSE SNY opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sanofi by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.