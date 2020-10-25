FY2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Regions Financial stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 496,054 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 68.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

