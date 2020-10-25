FY2020 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.29. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

PFBC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of PFBC opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.