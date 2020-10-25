FY2020 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the bank will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PEBO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $485.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 202,268 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,406,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.