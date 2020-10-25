FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pentair PLC Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

PNR opened at $51.97 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.