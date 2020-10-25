FY2020 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for PACCAR in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

PACCAR stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

