FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nippon Paint in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Paint’s FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPCPF opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nippon Paint has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $74.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.70.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

