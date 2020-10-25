FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lifted by Analyst

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $139,393.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,177 shares of company stock worth $378,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

