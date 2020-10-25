FY2020 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.16. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

NFLX stock opened at $488.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.99. Netflix has a one year low of $268.80 and a one year high of $575.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 110.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 644,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 431,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

