FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lifted by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $137.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,673,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,192,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,199,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

