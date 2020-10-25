FY2020 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $167.47 on Friday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average is $148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after purchasing an additional 832,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,647,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after purchasing an additional 379,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $116,581,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock worth $494,977,443. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

