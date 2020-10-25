FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NGVT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

NGVT opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.