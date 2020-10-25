FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Reduced by Analyst

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of HXL opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

