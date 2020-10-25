FY2020 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.48. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,205,000 after acquiring an additional 654,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 148.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 541,681 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 184.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 420,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 317,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 424,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 220,450 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.