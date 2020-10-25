FY2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Boosted by William Blair

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

