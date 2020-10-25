FY2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

EW stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,778,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

