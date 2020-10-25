FY2020 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CWST. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $58.22 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,302,000 after acquiring an additional 376,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,594,000 after acquiring an additional 197,375 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,036,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 948,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

