FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Cut by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.39. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$137.18.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$137.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$149.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.88. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31.

In related news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total value of C$560,504.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,827,661.02. Also, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest bought 32,780 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$142.80 per share, with a total value of C$4,680,957.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,618 shares in the company, valued at C$33,217,660.58. Insiders sold a total of 43,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,136 over the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

