FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Cut by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$137.18.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$137.98 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$149.11. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$141.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total transaction of C$314,215.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,022,194.20. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.35, for a total value of C$182,490.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,745,265.52. Insiders have sold 43,480 shares of company stock worth $6,039,136 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

