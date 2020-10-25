FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Increased by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $60,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 21,180,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $522,104,649.40. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,189,383 shares of company stock worth $1,256,929,302 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.