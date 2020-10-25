FY2020 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anglo American in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

