FY2020 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Amphenol in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

APH opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $2,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,700 shares of company stock worth $40,078,361. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

