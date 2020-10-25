FY2020 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.65) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($13.45). Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of AMC opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

